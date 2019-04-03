Celebration of Life for Alex Casselberry

January 23rd, 1987 ~ October 26th, 2018

Beginning at 3pm, April 13th, 2019 at the Cornerstone Church, 300 Country Club Drive, Incline Village, NV

Refreshments to follow for more celebration and story telling.

If you would like to wear something green as that was Alex's favorite color that would be wonderful.

If you have a memory or story about Alex (I'm sure it is memorable) that you would like to share or if you would like to share how you have celebrated Alex or plan to celebrate Alex please let me know, Drew Casselberry, know by April 6th.

No flowers please, if you would like to do something in memory of Alex please donate to the ASPCA or World Wildlife Fund.