Celebration of Life ~ Nels Hansen

1991 ~ 2018

We love and miss you Nels, may your heart find peace.

On the night of January 24, 2018 our son Nels Hansen, left on his next spiritual adventure. An Afghanistan War Veteran, Nels had left work in Mammoth and was on his way to Reno to attend the five year reunion of his units return from the war in Afghanistan. Hurricane force crosswinds caused him to lose control of his car.

Nels is survived by his parents; Debbie and Steve Hansen. His sister Annika; Aunt Carol and grandparents; Vera and Gordon Oman. Nicole, who cared so much. And Nels leaves us his dog, Ogee, who is the best hugger and friend you could ask for, just like Nels.

We want to thank all of you who have offered to help, sent cards and dropped off food. We have appreciated each prayer and every visit. You have helped us and continue to help us through this heart breaking journey.

A celebration for Nels is planned for June 2, 2018, in the Jennifer cul-de-sac. 996 Jennifer Street. The Celebration will be from 12N-300pm. Bring your favorite photos and memories to share.

In Nels memory we are asking for donations to the Wounded Warrior Center in Mammoth Lakes, CA. 760-934-0792, http://www.woundedwarriorsmammoth.org.

To view the obituary in it's entirety please click on this link; https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/news/obituaries/nels-hansen/