Chad Forte unexpectedly passed away December 23, 2019 in Auburn, CA. Chad was born in South Lake Tahoe, CA where he became an accomplished athlete and avid outdoorsman. Chad’s life growing up in Tahoe was filled with many adventures in national forests backing up to the home he grew up in. During the summer, countless days were spent at Cold Creek fishing and exploring the seemingly endless Tahoe backcountry on his bike. Winters were spent on the slopes of Heavenly Valley where his intense love for skiing developed. It was apparent from a young age that Chad was a dominant athlete and this became most apparent once he reached high school. Many in northern Nevada will remember his dominance in both basketball and football while at South Tahoe High. After graduation from high school, Chad attended college at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ, earning a bachelor’s degree in health sciences. During his time in Flagstaff he transitioned away from main stream sports and began once again to explore the backcountry of AZ, UT, and CA. Skiing, hiking, and backpacking became the focus of his life for the remainder of his years. At 27, the death of Chad’s mother, Daphne, rocked his soul. A terrible bout with addiction ensued over the next 14 years. Chad’s experiences during this time ended up shaping the man he would eventually become. After many trials and tribulations, Chad finally entered the Salvation Army Adult Recovery Center in Sacramento, CA. It was here that Chad found sobriety and regained the passion for his life. After graduation from the Salvation Army, Chad ended up moving to Auburn, CA where he would reunite with family and create many life long friendships. Chad was working towards a goal of becoming a social worker so he could help better the lives of those struggling with addiction. He felt that his experiences could help him to guide so many. Chad touched on the lives of many people throughout his journey on this earth. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him and his welcoming smile will never be forgotten. Chad leaves behind his father Doug, his brother Josh, and an army of friends spread over the western United States. A celebration of life will be held on June 13th from 1PM to 5PM at Sierra at Tahoe. All interested in attending are welcome.

A ceremony honoring Chad’s life will be followed by a celebration that he would’ve approved of. Food, dancing, and live music by Mescalito will carry us through the afternoon. For more info and to RSVP please visit: http://www.chadforte.squarespace.com