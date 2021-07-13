Charles Barker

Provided Photo

Charles Barker

March 28, 1950 – June 16, 2021

Charles William Barker died peacefully on Wednesday, June 16th, from a short but valiant fight with stage 4 cancer.

Chuck was born on March 28th, 1950 in Salem Massachusetts. In the late 50′ Chuck’s family moved to Santa Barbara, where he spent his time horseback riding, surfing, and racing cars. Through his dad’s love of aviation, Chuck caught the bug for flying and received his private pilot’s license. He graduated from San Marcos High School in 1968 and enlisted in the Naval Reserve, where he was stationed at Pearl Harbor.

After leaving the Navy, Chuck chose to continue his love of flying by enrolling in Emery School of Aviation in Colorado and became a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor. Back in Santa Barbara, he opened his own ground school aviation business, Aviation Consultants.

Chuck met Donna in Phoenix Arizona on one of his many business trips and they wed on July 25th,1981. Soon after, they relocated to South Lake Tahoe and found a love for the outdoors; skiing, boating, and enjoying all that comes with living in a small mountain town. Chuck and Donna owned and operated South Tahoe Shell gas station and deli for 17 years where they built a community of friends and loved ones.

Chuck was an avid collector of American Brilliant cut glass and enjoyed the simple things in life: spending time out on the lake, photography, traveling, gardening, flying, golfing, and being with family.

He will be profoundly missed and always remembered by his wife, Donna; sister, Carole (Barry); children, Seth, Shauna, Kristyn (Laine), and Alyssa; as well as many nephews, nieces, grandchildren, and lifelong friends.

A Celebration of Life for Chuck will be held on Saturday, July 17th, 2021 from 2:00- 4:00 pm at El Dorado Beach, South Lake Tahoe. Please join us with your favorite stories, a chair, and a beverage to enjoy the place he loved so much. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.