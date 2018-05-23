Charles & Bjorg Houston

Charles Robert "Bob" Houston peacefully departed us on May 5th, 2018. His wife of 49 years, 5 months and 4 days, Bjorg R. "BJ" Houston later joined him in heaven in the early morning hours of May 8th, 2018, with both of her sons by her side, everyone hand in hand.

Bob was born in Kenora, Ontario Canada on October 1st, 1934. Growing up an only child in a modest household during the Great Depression motivated him to yearn for more. Following graduation from Queens University, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force flying the F-86 Sabre in Marville, France. Later, he left the RCAF service and embarked on a 30-year career as a Captain with Trans World Airlines piloting the Boeing 707, 727, 747, 757, and 767 aircraft, as well as the Lockheed L-1011.

Bjorg was born in the small Norwegian town of Dokka on February 10th, 1940, as the eldest of three sisters. She recalled watching German Wehrmacht troops march down her street during World War II as she and her sisters grew up in the quaint town. Following graduation from university with a language degree in four languages, Bjorg was also yearning for adventure and travel in her life. She briefly toured Europe from the saddle of a Vespa scooter, and then pursued her dream of becoming a proud stewardess with Pan American Airlines in the early 1960's aboard the Lockheed Constellation.

Now, enter fate with these two beautiful souls… With their shared love of travel and aviation (and a little help from double blind date gone awry) they were finally able to meet and inevitably begin sharing their beautiful lives together. After a few years of jet setting their long-distance relationship, they wed on December 2nd, 1968 and celebrated their first son within that following year. A handful of years on the east coast passed, and they eventually stumbled on what was (according to Bjorg) "the most beautiful place on planet earth" – Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

They settled down in the small town of Incline Village in 1972, and celebrated the arrival of their second son a little over a year later. They were soon enjoying the fruits of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Bjorg started ski instructing at Ski Incline (now, Diamond Peak) in 1974, teaching her boys how to ski before they could properly walk, and Bob would join them on the mountain when he returned from his airline trips. In the summer, Bob couldn't be happier sailing his sailboat on the Tahoe water, while Bjorg would enjoy soaking up the sun at Incline beach. They both truly loved everything about the mountains, Lake Tahoe, and this most unique place to raise their loving family.

They selflessly devoted their lives to raising their two sons; Bob having to commute across the country, during every holiday and special occasion for his demanding airline job; Bjorg tackling the single most difficult job of stay-at-home mother, through every snowstorm, power outage, calls from the principal and sporting event her two sons were consistently involved in.

Their endearing love for their family is reciprocated today: Bob and Bjorg are survived by their sons, Bobby and Erik; Erik's wife Tami, their grandchildren Brandon and Connor, and Bjorg's sisters Lise and Jorunn.

Their joint celebration of life will be held at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church in Incline Village on Saturday, June 2nd at 1:00 pm in the afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting you make a donation to St. Francis of Assisi church in Bob and Bjorg's names.

Online condolences and memories may be shared in Bob and Bjorg's Book of Memories at http://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.