Charles “Charlie” Grech

July 18, 1937 to December 25, 2019

Charlie was born July 18, 1937 on the island of Malta and immigrated to the United States when he was twelve years old. He lived in San Francisco, attended school and obtained his US Citizenship, which he was very proud of. He met his wife, Joan, and they were married in September 1959. Charlie and his family made many trips to South Lake Tahoe staying in the family ‘cabin’ during the holidays and summertime until their permanent move in 1976 where he has resided ever since. Charlie was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

Charlie was very social and loved talking to people, most of whom he befriended. He will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends he had during his lifetime.

Charlie’s love of hot rods and vintage cars was bigger than life itself. He owned several different cars and trucks throughout his years. You would often see him driving around town in his 1941 Chevy. He loved to attend car shows in and out of the area. Many of his friends were made at these events. He was the founder of the “Road Knights Car Club”, and for years put on the “Tahoe Classic Cruise” car show. Charlie was a devout San Francisco 49er and San Francisco Giant’s fan.

He is survived by his son, Mike; daughter Debbie (Cass), grandsons Eric & Troy, a nephew, nieces, cousins and many close friends whom he considered family. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Joan, his parents, two brothers and a sister.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Lake Tahoe Golf Course, 2500 Emerald Bay Road (aka Highway 50), South Lake Tahoe, CA. Memories and stories are welcomed.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to South Lake Tahoe Cancer League, Barton Skilled Nursing Facility, or Barton Hospice Care, all of whom greatly supported Charlie and his family.