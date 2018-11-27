August 15, 1934 ~ November 22, 2018

Charles (Chuck) Crist was born August 15, 1934 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Earl and Dora Crist. He passed away November 22, 2018 in Tucson Arizona.

Chuck attended UCLA for his undergraduate studies and continued at UCLA for Medical School. Upon graduation from medical school, his peers awarded him with the "Hippocratic Oath" award, which is granted to the member of the senior class who in the eyes of his classmates best represents the ideals expressed in the Hippocratic Oath.

Chuck moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1966 with his family and established his practice in internal medicine where he was well loved and developed a strong practice. He transitioned to emergency medicine in the late 1970's and remained at Barton Hospital as an ER physician until his retirement.

Chuck retired from medicine in 1995 and moved to Saddlebrooke (Tucson), Arizona with his wife Doreen to pursue his growing interest in golf and to be where he would no longer have to shovel snow! He developed many wonderful friendships every place he lived. He was known for his sarcasm, intelligence, his great sense of humor, and his wonderful BBQ hamburgers! He was talented in woodworking, loved to travel, hike, backpack and, most of all, to spend time with his family.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 46 years, Doreen Crist; his children Kevin (Meg), Jenny (Larry) and Gretchen (Gale); his grandchildren, Zack, Christopher, Alex, Abby, Kelsey and Kyle; great-granddaughter Addison and numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored.

It is safe to say that all who knew Chuck will miss him dearly. Toward the end of his life, he was afflicted by Alzheimer's disease. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his honor.

At this time, no services are planned.