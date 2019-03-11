Joe (Charles) Freeman

July 8, 1945 ~ March 1, 2019

Charles Gay Freeman, known to many as Joe or "Jose" was born on July 8th 1945 in Denver, CO to Helen Ford Fogarty Freeman originally of St. Paul, MN and Bethel Walter Freeman originally of Kenton, OK. Joe was the youngest of three children and is survived by his sisters Prudence Dreyfus of Sonoma, CA and Linda Lombardo of Scottsdale, AZ.

Joe grew up in Cherry Creek, CO when it was still a rural suburb of Denver. His time there jump-started his love for western culture and the mountains. After high school, Joe moved further west to attend and graduate from the University of San Francisco (USF) in 1969 with a degree in Business. During his time in San Francisco, Joe worked in various capacities and in the early 1980's he moved to Incline Village, NV after the passing of Bethel and Helen.

During his early Tahoe days, Joe met Julie Ann Doyon and they were married April 12th 1986. Together they had one son, Curt Freeman, born October 28th, 1986. Joe and Julie separated after 19 years of marriage.

Many of Joe's closest friends remember being entertained at the lakeshore home he called the 'Gulch West'. It was there that Joe continued to hone his artistic pursuits, finding immense joy in the challenge of stained glass as well as playing country music. Each Sunday for 13 years, Joe played acoustic guitar with bluegrass flair at St. Francis Catholic Church. Joe spent many years volunteering his talents for charity and playing pedal steel guitar with the Truckee Alliance for the Musical Arts (TAMA).

During the summer months, the small Freeman family could be seen in a yellow Donzi speedboat around the shores of North Lake Tahoe. Joe loved interacting with people, whether it was making them a watercolor artwork

to-go, or helping a stranger trailer a watercraft on a windy day, he did it with a smile from ear to ear. When he wasn't on the water or under the hood of a car, Joe could be found at Curt's academic and athletic events across the state of Nevada.

In later life, Joe found happiness in the simplicity and serenity of Tahoe life. Most days were spent working on his cars, rose garden or newest art piece, with country music on full volume and his beloved beagle Lucy at his side.

After a cancer diagnosis of in January of 2019, Joe moved to Houston, TX to join his son Curt and seek treatment. Joe passed peacefully on March 1st 2019. Joe had "a honky tonk time" for 73 years and will be remembered in late March at a small gathering in North Lake Tahoe. Please contact Curt Freeman for details.