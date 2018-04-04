Charles Reinhardt Montgomery passed peacefully on Friday, March 23, 2018 in South Lake Tahoe, Ca with his family by his side. He was 64 years old. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana June 28, 1954, Chuck was the first born son of Charles Williams Montgomery (1932-1970) and Eleanora Irene Hodges Montgomery Kroeger.

Chuck visited Lake Tahoe in 1979 toting his surfboards from Florida and never left. Although he still liked surfing, the mountains were his new love and there he raised his family. After school Chuck began his career as a carpenter in Maryland then Florida. He started a General Contracting business in South Lake Tahoe and was active until his death. Chuck always enjoyed the outdoors; whether surfing, golfing, skiing or the winter sports of the area.

He was a friend of Bill W. for the last 10 years and worked tirelessly in the Fellowship helping counsel and mentoring fellow friends. He will be missed in the community.

Chuck is survived by his son Chas Montgomery with his wife Barbara Butler of Lacy, WA and his daughter Star Malkus of South Lake Tahoe, CA along with his companion and friend Irene Palotti and his brothers and sisters; Elizabeth Hinson of St. Michaels, Md, Andrea Frazier of Severna Park, MD, Caroline Pittman of Raleigh, NC and brothers, Gene Montgomery of Severna Park, MD, and Michael Montgomery of Kapolei, HI. Chuck has 10 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother Christopher Montgomery of Miners Oaks, Ca.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 9th, 2018 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church at 10:00 AM Reception to Follow.