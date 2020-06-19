Charlotte Dornblaser
Charlotte Ann Weber Dornblaser January 6, 1934 – October 9, 2019 Charlotte Ann Weber Dornblaser, former longtime resident of South Lake Tahoe, passed away October 9, 2019, at the age of 85, in Portland, Oregon. Charlotte born January 6, 1934, was the youngest of 13 children. Her parents Hugo Weber and Mary Gaughan were Iowa farmers. That all changed when Charlotte moved to California with her family at age 9. Charlotte attended school in Hawthorne, California and graduated from Leuzinger High School. Charlotte married Don Dornblaser in 1952, and devoted herself to raising her family. She is survived by her three children, Vicki Sinclair (David), Rhonda McFarlane (Mike) and Don Dornblaser Jr. (Jenna), seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Charlotte and Don remained married for 63 years until Don’s passing in 2016. After living in El Segundo, South Lake Tahoe, and Reno, Nevada Charlotte retired to Brookings, Oregon and later moved to Portland, Oregon to live near her son. Charlotte was a competitive tennis player keeping at the game until age 80. Charlotte studied the Bible daily and shared her faith by writing a spiritual book, Manna from Heaven. Charlotte was interred next to Don in Portland, Oregon.
