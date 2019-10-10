Christian (Chris) Michael Beni

It is with great sadness that the family of Christian (Chris) Michael Beni announces his passing on October 2nd, 2019 at the age of 75. Chris will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 24 years Nancy and his children Spencer and Shannon, along with his stepchildren Laura, Julie, Jennifer, and John, and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Chris graduated from Ohio University in 1966 and moved to California shortly thereafter where he first worked at McDonnell Douglas in their space division, working on the rocket for the Apollo 11 mission to put a man on the moon. Chris eventually relocated with his family to South Lake Tahoe in 1977 and began his career at Aspen Realty until he retired from real estate and opened his own property management company. Chris coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and was an active member of the local Moose Lodge.

A memorial will be held on Sunday, October 13th at 1:00 pm at McFarlane Mortuary, 887 Emerald Bay Rd. in South Lake Tahoe, CA. For additional obituary and service information please visit Chris’ memorial page at mcfarlanemortuary.com.