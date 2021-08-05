Cody Christian Unicume

Cody Christian

Unicume

June 11, 2021

Cody was born on February 3rd 1991 in Scottsdale Arizona. In 2000, the family moved to Beaver Creek, Colorado where Cody discovered his love and talent for ski racing. He enjoyed several years of competition both in the states and around the world. Cody also enjoyed sailing in the summer in Grand Lake, Colorado. Cody graduated from Laurel Springs Academy then went to Denver University for two years in the engineering program. Cody worked in the family business for two years before he made his move to Incline Village, Nevada. There he worked summers on the golf course and winters on the ski hill as a snowcat driver. It’s also where he discovered two new loves, golf and McKenzie Kocmond.

Cody got engaged to McKenzie in Coeur D’alene, Idaho on August 1st 2020 on the famous floating green. Cody was a fierce competitor and one of the quotes in his journal was “Drive, don’t Ride”. Cody was also fierce in his loyalty to his family and friends. He was generous, kind and thoughtful and hated injustice. His laugh and smile were infectious.

He is survived by his loving parents Mark and Kim, and three siblings, Blaine, Gabrielle, and Cole and his fiancé McKenzie, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, and many, many friends. He will be missed terribly but we will spend the rest of our days being grateful for the thirty years we had.

There will be a celebration of life held at the Chateau at the Championship golf course in Incline on Sunday, August 15th starting at 3pm.