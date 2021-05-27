Dan “Dano” Logerquist
May 28, 1954 – May 11, 2021
Dano passed away on May 11, 2021 in Kings Beach, CA. Originally from Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin, Dano lived and worked in the hospitality industry in the Tahoe area for the past 45 years. Special thanks to his friends in Kings Beach and to Jack Scarry of Sacramento/Tahoe City, who made many attempts to help him. He loved living in such a special place. He will be missed – Jim Logerquist
