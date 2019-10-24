Daniel James Wheeler June 28, 1951 ~ October 20, 2019

In loving memory of Daniel James Wheeler, born in San Francisco, predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth L. Wheeler and Thomas J. Wheeler. Loving husband of Elizabeth (Beth) Marie Wheeler, loving brother of Patricia Wheeler Okane, loving brother in law to Sharon and Carl Martin, also survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as dear friends.

Dan was the owner of Incline Jewelry for many years; he also was a past president of Incline Village Optimist Club and Incline Village Chamber of Commerce, and a Fire Commissioner for North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.

Dan was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed many years at Webber Lake with his many friends.

It breaks our heart to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. Per Dan’s request there will be no services.