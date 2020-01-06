Darlene Durst

February 12, 1957 – December 24, 2019

Our beloved Darlene passed away on December 24th after a valiant 3 year battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Larry Durst, her son John, and her parents Pat and Dave Southers. Darlene was preceded in death by two brothers, William in 1972 and David in 2017.



Darlene was a devoted employee having worked at the property that is now Hard Rock Hotel since it was Del Web’s High Sierra in the IT and accounting departments.

Internment will be at the veteran’s memorial garden at Happy Homestead Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow in late spring.