Darlene Jensen
January 11, 1953 – April 5, 2021
Darlene Joy Jensen
We Lost a Wonderful Wife and Mother.
Darlene was born in San Diego, CA at Balboa Hospital. Darlene’s father was in the Navy, so she lived in Hawaii and Japan as a little girl before her parents settled in Santa Clara when her father retired.
Darlene and her husband were married for 37 years, they were best friends and true soulmates. They settled down in Lake Tahoe for over 20 years. She loved Lake Tahoe; fishing, camping and gardening were her passions. Darlene was often known to be out after sunset saying “just one more cast,” never ready to end a successful fishing day.
Darlene and her husband had two children, and being a mom to them was her greatest love and passion in life. She was a wonderful mother, dedicated, supportive, caring, silly, and so loving.
Darlene also loved to go on vacation, whether it was Hawaii, San Diego, Solvang, Denmark, she loved to go anywhere. Darlene always loved Hawaii though, it was one of her favorite places to visit. She loved the ocean, the music, hula dancing, and all the flowers.
Darlene is survived by her mother, Irene Wagner, husband Jimmi Jensen, son and daughter-in-law Derek & Kera Jensen, daughter and son-in-law Dana & Scott Lusby, 3 grandchildren, Aubree, Kellen & Rylee, brother Steven Wagner and many nieces.
We all love and will miss you Darlene.
