Darrell Llewellyn died July 21, 2018 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho where he recently moved.

He lived in South Lake Tahoe for 40 years and was a stone mason. His stonework is well known in the area and at Kirkwood. He loved skiing, rafting and being with friends and family. A loving son, he provided care to his mother in recent years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Llewellyn. Survived by his mother, Alice (Betty) Llewellyn, sister Marlene Young, nephews Jesse and Andrew Young and their children Joseph, Sophia, Andrew Jr. and Ryder Young.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the area next summer.

