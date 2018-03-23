October 7,1950 – February 24, 2018

David Alan McClure passed away from multiple organ failure at Renown Hospital.

He was the first born child of Charles and Florence Engstrom McClure in Martinez, CA. Soon after, they moved to San Francisco, they lived in the student housing quonset huts while Charles got his teaching degree. Four years later they moved to San Anselmo, in Marin County, where the family lived in an Asian pagoda style home until 2016.

As a child, David participated in many sports and Boy Scouts. He graduated from Sir Francis Drake High School in 1968. He then attended College of Marin, University of Hawaii and UCDavis, where he was a student and teacher of histology. While in Davis, he was scheduled 3 consecutive days off, which enabled him to have his first ski pass at Squaw Valley in 1971! He immediately became a mountain man. He decided not to pursue a medical degree, and spent 2 years at the City College of San Francisco where he earned a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. While in San Francisco, he worked at the St. Francis Hotel on Union Square. Then, he worked for a short time at the new MGM Grand in Reno. David seized the opportunity to move to the mountains, when in 1979 the Park Tahoe Hotel opened, which then became Caesars Tahoe and eventually Montbleu Resort, where he has worked for 36 years and has been Maitre'd of the Showroom. In this job his personality flourished, being gregarious and genuinely friendly and treating everyone like a VIP. David has a huge circle of very close friends and acquaintances that have great memories of skiing and hiking in Tahoe, and a crew of "salty dogs" that spent hours plying the waters of Tahoe on the sailboat he and his best friend boat partners owned and enjoyed. Being his friend was a gift of love and enormous generosity never to be forgotten!

He was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Warriors.

He is survived by his four younger siblings: Patricia, Glenn, Carol and Donald, and their children, as well as his cousins in the North Bay: Judy, Kenny, Clayton, Linda, Robert and Joanne.

David has legions of friends in Lake Tahoe, Nevada and California, that will miss his sparkling smile and big hugs and happy spirit and heartfelt conversations. His Montbleu showroom team was his pride and joy!

Special thanks to the Wayne Clark family of Reno, and the Dave Rhodes family of Minden for being in our League of Angels. And, he will be deeply missed by his loving companion, Dee.

A burial service will be held by his family on April 5th @ 11:00am at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Ln. in Novato, CA.

“Let the music play on in your heart…”