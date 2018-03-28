David (Dave) A. McClure

10/07/1950 to 02/24/2018

The McClure family wishes to personally invite Dave's friends and family to a burial service that will be held on April 5th at 11:00 am at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Ln. in Novato, CA. There will be a gathering afterwards at

Valley Memorial to celebrate his life and to do his favorite thing, socialize.

Dave McClure was born in Martinez, CA and moved to the small town of San Anselmo when he was four years old. He was a graduate of Sir Francis Drake High School in 1968. In high school he and a friend were the first males at the

school to be on the cheerleading team. He has recounted many times that this was a wonderful time to be a teen in Marin County. He would skip classes on Thursdays to see some of the soon-to-be-big rock and roll bands from the

Bay Area.

Dave tried many different career choices before deciding to try out the hotel and hospital industry. After graduating from City College in San Francisco in 1977 with a degree in hotel and restaurant management, he moved to the

Tahoe area because he loved to ski and loved the snow in general. He was even on the Ski Patrol.

He worked at Caesar's Tahoe, which is now Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa at Stateline, Nevada where he worked for almost four decades.

He especially loved his family and being with his mom, dad, siblings and cousins. One of his long-time dreams was a "McClure Compound." We used to laugh when he would bring it up but soon realized he was serious when he wanted to buy the house next door to my parents' house as a part of the compound.

Dave is survived by his siblings, Patti (Peter), Glenn (Kate), Carol and Don and many cousins, nieces and nephews and of course his huge group of loyal friends. His passing has left a big hole in our hearts and he will be greatly missed.