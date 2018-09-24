David Gary Brown Sr

November 4, 1955 – September 14, 2018

A beloved man left us on September 14th 2018 he was 62 years old. He was born in Alameda California on November 4th 1955 and moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1974 where he met his wife and raised his 3 children.

A man renowned for his skills as a mechanic who worked for Kens Tire Center for 25 years. He loved turning a wrench, tinkering with many small inventions and spending time teaching and learning from his kids. He was a strong man of many stories and loved to talk to anyone who would listen. He reminded us all of how simple, scary, exciting, and confusing life can be, this aspect of him

was admired by his children and those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Debbie; his children: Alicia (Jason), David (Jaquie), and Erin (Joe); his grandchildren: Lacey, Austin, Kona, Leia, and Chase, his mother Donna and his siblings: Deanna, Wilbert, Joanna, Andy, Leala, and Patrick.

A celebration of life to be held at Hotel Azure Event Center 3300 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe CA, 96150

Sunday September 30th at 1PM. For more information contact Alicia @ 775-546-3028