November 22, 1932 ~ April 22, 2018

David Leroy DeWitt, age 85, passed away on April 22, 2018 at South Lake Tahoe, CA.

David was born in Corona, CA on November 22nd, 1932. He attended school in Corona.

He started classes at Riverside City College before enlisting in the US Air Force. David served 4 years in the USAF as a radar technician at Eglin AFB, Florida, reaching the rank of Staff Sargent. David married Joyce Self July 11, 1953 while in service.

Returning to California, David worked for more than 35 years as a Customer Engineer at IBM, retiring in 1991.

David and Joyce moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1996. A true blue Dodgers fan, David could only rarely be found without his Dodgers cap.

David is survived by his wife of 64 years Joyce, sons David (Sue) and Mark (Andrea) and his daughter Susan (Lynn).