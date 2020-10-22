David Miller

December 4, 1961 – October 5, 2020

In loving memory, David Miller passed away at home in Vancouver, Washington on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 58. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of 32 years; his father, Robert; his mother, Dianna; his stepfather, Pete; stepmothers, Lisa and Eiko; brother, Robert; his wife Deanne, sister, Catherine, four nieces, a nephew, two Great nephew’s and two Great nieces, cousins, aunt’s and uncles.

Dave Miller was born on December 4, 1961 to Robert Miller and Dianna Abbrecht. He was raised in Huntington Beach, California. The youngest child of three. After graduating from Huntington Beach High School in 1980, Dave moved to Lake Tahoe, California with a dear friend, Bruce Bolinger and his parents Robert and Kathy. He met Cheryl in South Lake Tahoe and married her on October 8, 1988.

Dave had a passion for bowling and rolled two 300-games in USBC competition. He loved to watch sunrises and sunsets with his wife. He enjoyed and loved his pets dearly (JD, Charlie, Tiger, Fluff, Coon, Pink & Floyd, Pipsqueak, and Peanut). Dave was a painting contractor and thoroughly enjoyed painting custom homes.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.