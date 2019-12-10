David Randall Schmidt Oct 9, 1980 – November 29, 2019

David Randall Schmidt, son, brother, uncle, friend, mentor and inspiration to many died on November 29, 2019 at Tahoe Paradise Park when he fell through the ice at Lake Baron trying to save his dog from drowning.

He started life in Birmingham, Alabama on October 21, 1980 and was a troublemaker with a wicked smile from the beginning. He’s called so many places home chasing his own life of purpose and making friends all along the way. Growing up in Southern California and Northern Nevada gave him a lasting love of the outdoors and a healthy sense of adventure. When he graduated from High School in 1998 he joined the US Marine Corps and walked in his dad’s footsteps for 5 years. The Corps wasn’t a big fan of Dave’s tongue stud so they parted ways amicably and he began chasing snow and surf. He worked the east coast Ski Mountains and decided the best snow is in the west. Back to San Diego he came to surf and spin poi until Sarasota, Florida called when he moved with a friend from the Marine Corps.

The massive hurricane in 2004 chased him back west where he drove his van non-stop from coast to coast fueled only by pure will and Monsters. He ended up in Mammoth Lakes, “Mammy”, a place he totally fell in love with. That was where he really came into snowboarding and adventure hiking and skydiving while he worked at the Ski Mountain and bartended.

He attempted to go on the pro circuit for snowboarding. That all came to a pretty abrupt end when he was tragically hit by a drunk driver while walking a friend home one night on September 28, 2007. We thought we were going to lose him then. His recovery from that was long and hard but he’s a fighter and a total ray of positivity. He moved to South Lake Tahoe to attend South Lake Tahoe College where he dabbled in school enough to earn a couple of Associates of Art Degrees. He attended the Fire Academy and graduated. He also came back to snowboarding and moonlight mountain climbing and skydiving and all the lake adventures with his trusty sidekick Chena and eventually Oreo, 2 pups that meant so much to him. He always lived so true to his beliefs- appreciating the natural world around him and the things it provided, living minimally and making the most of what he had, sharing what he had with those around him. That eventually moved into a sort of life coaching where he spent time connecting with people and trying to help them realize the best in themselves. He personally challenged everyone he touched to rethink their values. He was a man with a heart of gold. He found the common good in everyone he.

He is survived by both his parents- Mark Randal Schmidt and Mary Catherine Pruitt, step parents-Dennis Pruitt and Deirdre Schmidt, his siblings- Danielle Youngberg, Kristin Schmidt, Kevin Schmidt, Jazmine Ronningen, Tina Cordova, Jeneva Jones, Jenette Zecena, Nicole Schmidt, and Tristan Schmidt. Uncle(s) – Carl Schmidt, Phillip Peterman, Matthew Schmidt, Michael Schmidt. Aunt(s) – Mel Schmidt, Kim Schmidt, Linda Amor, and Lila Peterman. Cousin (s)- Stacey Schmidt, Roman Luz III, Desiree Lauterback, Charles Amor, Amanda Harris, Corey Schmidt, Samantha Schmidt, Mike St.Amand, Shauneene St.Amand, Vincent St.Amand, and his many friends around the globe.

He was preceded by his Grand Parents, two Uncles, and one Aunt.

Celebration of life will be held at Edgewood Tahoe 180 Lake Pkwy Stateline, NV 89449 on December 14, 2019 at 1pm.