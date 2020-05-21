David Rivera
David Benjamin Rivera “Pops” passed away on Monday May 4, 2020, after a brief battle from an aggressive Thyroid cancer. He had his daughters by his side. He was 66.
David was born on December 27, 1953 in Stockton, California to Benjamin and Josephine Rivera. He was the oldest of 6 children. He graduated from Stagg High School in 1972, where he played football. He then earned his Associates degree at Delta College in 1975 before moving and starting his life in South Lake Tahoe.
He resided in South Lake Tahoe for 42 years as a bar manager. He enjoyed taking walks to the beach, reading books and newspapers, naps, dancing to live music, and spending time with friends and family. He especially loved being a “Papa Bear” to his grandkids.
David had an amazing smile and was a wonderful son, brother, father, uncle and grandpa. He was loved by many, but also enjoyed his quiet time.
David was preceded in death by his mother Josephine Rivera.
He is survived by his dad Benjamin Rivera, brothers Richard (Diane) Rivera, Michael (Elsie) Rivera, Allen (Laura ) Rivera, sisters, Debra (David) Aguilar, Hellen (Augie)Juarez , his daughters Alysia (John) Davidson, Michele Rivera-Quismondo; and his grandchildren Rubi and Grace Quismondo; Gabriela and Daniel Davidson.
We will have a celebration of his life as soon as the “shelter in place” restrictions are lifted. In the meantime find a special memory and honor him in your own way.
“He is always in our heart and will never be forgotten.”
