David Stryder Franklin

March 25, 1973 ~ January 1, 2018

Stryder Franklin, age 44, passed away in a tragic accident on January 1, 2018 in Costa Mesa, California. Funeral services will be held at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary located at 3500 Pacific View Drive in Corona del Mar, California on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 2pm.

Stryder was born in Hollywood, California and grew up in Orange County and moved to South Lake Tahoe with his family at age nine. Stryder attended George Whittel High School in Zephyr Cove and graduated in 1992. Stryder was a Veteran of the United States Navy from 1993 to 1996 as a Third Class Petty Officer of the Helicopter Combat Support Squadron Five. Stryder graduated from Platt College with a degree in Information Technology Networking in 2001. Stryder was married to Tracy Sheldon Franklin in South Lake Tahoe on July 5, 2002 until November 2017. Stryder worked as the Maintenance Supervisor at Tahoe Beach & Ski Club for many years and at Tahoe Seasons Resort.

Stryder had a gift of being able to fix anything – whether it was construction, vehicles or mechanical; there wasn't anything he couldn't repair. Stryder loved Lake Tahoe whether he was 4x4on the Rubicon Trail, water skiing, mountain biking, skiing at Heavenly or hiking with his dogs Baron, Benny and Bronson on local trails. Stryder was loved by many and would do a favor for anyone and will be truly missed forever.

Styrder's best friend was always his younger brother Trevor Green. They had an extra special closeness of being brothers and enjoyed body surfing together, working on cars, building a project, going to concerts and enjoying eachothers company. You could rarely be around these two without laughing and having an amazing time with them.

Stryder is survived by his former wife Tracy Sheldon Franklin, daughter Halie Franklin, mom and step-dad Lee and Perry Fetterman, dad Ron Bowman, siblings Trevor Green, Lucas Green, Jennifer Bowman, Barret Bowman, Evan Bowman, Grandmother Barbara Franklin, uncles and aunts Steve and Cindi Franklin, Kevin and Christine Franklin and Jim and Penny Popov.