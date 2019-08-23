Dean Henry Meyer December 25, 1946 ~ August 20, 2019

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Dean Henry Meyer, loving husband and father of three passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 72.

Dean Meyer was born on December 25, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to parents; Tybe Burns and Jerry Meyer. Dean was a veteran of the US Army and worked for Harrah’s Lake Tahoe for more than 50 years. On January 24, 1973 he married Linda Fernandez. Together they raised two daughters and one son Linda, Donna and Dean Jr.

Known to his friends as “Dino” he was a sports enthusiast and loved to frequent South Lake Tahoe High Vikings’ games on a regular basis. You could always catch Dino at any of the sports books at Stateline talking baseball or football with the staff. Dean was a dedicated family man and loved to dance. He was kind, caring, and loved by all.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, daughters Linda, Donna and son Dean Jr., his sister Mondae, several nephews, nieces, grand kids and a great-grand daughter.

Services TBD