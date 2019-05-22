Deborah L. Bisel

Born in Fresno, California October 1, 1950, “Debby”, as everyone called her, passed away peacefully without a sound March 13, 2019 in South Lake Tahoe, where our family has lived for 42 years. She was pleased to have a secure and stable home.

Debby graduated from Cal State University in 1972, where she majored in Fine Arts and Dance. She thought artistically, loved her pets and all animals. Debby was coordinated and strong, enjoying team sports along with summer and winter activities. She was intelligent, creative and graceful, and journeyed through her life with style.

Loved by co-workers, she was always imaginative, prompt and helpful. Survived by her husband Glen of 46 years, daughter Geneva and her husband Isaac, her sister Cynthia and her husband Norman.

Donations are welcome in her name at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.