Dennis Dale Flake March 31, 1951 ~ November 13, 2019

Long time South Lake Tahoe Resident (1984-2014) Dennis Dale Flake was born on March 31, 1951 to Dale and Shirley Flake at St. Joseph Hospital. He passed away peacefully at home (Bellingham, WA) surrounded by the love of family and friends on November 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his five loving children, Lance Flake, Janelle McCauley, Jason Flake, Sara Enriquez and Josi Enriquez. In addition, Dennis was a grandfather of seven and great grandfather of one.

There will be not be a service held.

If anyone would like to make a donation in his name, please consider Whatcom Hospice House.