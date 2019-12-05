Dennis (Denny) Allen Stewart Jan. 1, 1960-Jan. 31, 2019 Denny passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on November 20th with his family by his side. He was 69. He was born in Bakersfield to George and Frances Stewart and graduated from South High in Bakersfield, Bakersfield College and San Jose State University.

He often told stories and reminisced about growing up in Bakersfield. Some of his favorite stories involved cruising Chester Avenue, the Plunge, Beale Park, Sunday drives, and waterskiing at Bass Lake. Denny moved to San Jose to attend college and lived and worked there until 1976. After experiencing a major life event, Denny decided to move to South Lake Tahoe and recuperate from his injuries.

That move solidified his love affair with Tahoe, where he lived until his passing. His career was spent in the social services field helping others. He worked as a Probation Officer for El Dorado County, a Drug, Alcohol, and Family Counselor at Tahoe Human Services, and a Social Worker for Koinonia Foster Homes.

He embodied love and compassion and was a special person with a unique sense of humor who could connect with people in just a few moments, even in his final hours of life.

Denny was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, woodcutting, backpacking, and gardening. He passed these loves onto others and particularly his two children. Camping on Ebbetts Pass with his family and friends was a summer ritual. He treasured his many backpacking trips to Huckleberry Lake in the Emigrant Wilderness and spoke fondly of his hunting trips to Butte Valley where flocks of migrating birds darkened the skies. He cherished the lifelong friendships he maintained with a core group of friends from his years in Bakersfield and San Jose.

He is survived by his wife Penny, son Nick (Diana), daughter Kelsie, sister Patty Mussen, sister-in-law Debbie Buck, nieces Christine (Don) Anderson, Jennifer Buck and Stephanie Buck, numerous cousins, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-laws, and numerous family members.

The family would like to thank the staff involved with his care at Barton Health and UCDavis’ Interstitial Lung Disease program.

A memorial service to celebrate and remember Denny will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 1pm at Sierra Community Church in South Lake Tahoe.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Koinonia Family Services.