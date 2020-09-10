Dennis Duane Behm

Provided Photo

Dennis Duane

Behm

November 30, 1940 – August 28, 2020

Dennis (Denny) Duane Behm was born on November 30, 1940. He grew up in a small town outside of Billings, Montana and left for Colorado in 1958 for college.

Denny met Ann, the love of his life on the ski hill, when they were sophomores in college. On June 8, 1962, Denny was commissioned by the United States Navy, graduated from University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in aeronautical engineering and married Ann all the same day.

They began their life together traveling the world while Denny served in the US. Navy with Ann at his side. While in the Navy he was an instructor pilot and had one tour on a carrier in the Mediterranean flying F-4s. Denny’s illustrious civilian career included working at McDonell Douglas as a test pilot, onto upper management and then as a venture capitalist.

They came west in 1992 making California their home and then in 2010 they moved to Incline Village, Nevada.

Denny was blessed with a large and loving family and is survived by his wife Ann, his children Debbie (Tim) Bockey, Scott (Shannon) Behm, Keri (Craig) Fryer and his many wonderful grandchildren Kyle, Morgan, Eric, Savanah, Jack, Lilly, Kevin, Brandon, Mitch and Kate.

Denny loved everything outdoors and adventurous. He was often seen skiing, biking, hiking, working on his boat and cars or spending time with family and friends.