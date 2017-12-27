Dolores Echeverria Reimers Hilsz

December 26, 1948 ~ November 22, 2017

Our beautiful mother, Dolores (Loli) Echeverria Reimers Hilsz, 68, of South Lake Tahoe, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 in Santa Barbara. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Mom was born to Miguel Echeverria and Emma Goena Echeverria on December 26th, 1948, in Santa Barbara. She attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School in Montecito, Bishop High School in Santa Barbara and graduated from Carpinteria High School.

Her sisters Silvia and Martha landed jobs at Harrah's Casino in South Lake Tahoe, and she would later join them. Her sisters returned to Carpinteria, but mom stayed in Tahoe, where she met and married Mike Hilsz, who also worked at Harrah's. Mom worked there for 25 years, first as a cocktail waitress, then as beverage supervisor before retiring.

She loved going to estate sales or antique hunting, and had a great eye for quality. She was generous to her family, thoughtful and kind. After retiring she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and reading. She loved to make people laugh. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and Mariner Sea Scouts.

She is survived by her two daughters, Silvia Echeverria Jackson, and Denise Reimers; six sisters, Silvia Echeverria, Martha Ringor, Becky Gonzales (Louie), Marie Koppa (John), Michelle Gottwald (Thomas), and Madeline Ruggiero; four grandchildren, Kathleen Jackson, Steven Jackson (Evelyn), and Bryant and Mackenzie McClaskey; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Steven Jackson; and 13 nephews and 3 nieces.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. in the St. Joseph's Chapel, 4691 7th St, Carpinteria, CA. Reception following at the Gottwald residence at 1475 Trenora Street, in Carpinteria.