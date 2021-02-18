Dori Lynn Green

September 29, 1970 – January 24, 2021

Dori Lynn passed away January 24th 2021 at UC Medical Center Colorado after battling chronic Pulmonary Hypertension.

Dori was born at Barton Memorial Hospital to John and Billie Green along with twin brother Donald.

Dori spent her childhood years in So Lake Tahoe graduating from So Tahoe High.

Dori loved the beauty of everything Tahoe! Hiking, biking and skiing were her favorites. Her greatest accomplishment was completing her bike ride around the lake. Dori was also a very talented artist at a young age.

Dori married Greg Ross and later had a son Ian Joseph Ross.

Dori worked for So. Lake Tahoe Parks and Recreation, UPS and Tahoe Outdoor Living. While in Colorado she continued in Landscaping.

Dori is survived by son Ian Ross former spouse Greg Ross So Lake Tahoe Mother Billie Huestis Medford Oregon siblings Donald So Lake Tahoe, Michael Grants Pass Oregon Step Sister Emeri Littel Netherlands Wendy Green Sister in Law So Lake Tahoe, childhood friend Heather Reddon Bisbee Arizona.

Dori was preceded in death by her father John Green brother John Green Jr. Step Father Dennis Huestis Grandparents Ronald and Betty Roane.

Internment will be at Happy Homestead Cemetery. No service is planned