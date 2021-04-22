Dorilee Magliari

Provided Photo

Dorilee Magliari

May 19, 1932 – January 29, 2021

Former South Lake Tahoe resident Dorilee June “Dori” Magliari passed away at her home in Oceanside, California, on January 29, 2021, at the age of 88. The eldest child of Herbert Allan Woodworth and Dorothy Woodworth (nee Bartosh), Dorilee June Woodworth was born in Los Angeles on May 19, 1932. She graduated from George Washington High School in Summer 1950 and went to work in the classified advertising department of the Los Angeles Times.

While in high school Dori met her future husband, Anthony J. “Tony” Magliari, who she married on February 19, 1955. The newlyweds soon moved to Torrance, California, where Tony began his career as a public school teacher and administrator. There, they began raising a family following the birth of sons Michael (1957) and Gregory (1959). Tony’s career soon took them to Riverside, California, where son Dana was born (1961) and then to South Lake Tahoe, where their daughter Diana was born in 1966, the same year Tony became superintendent of the Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

Always active in the local community during her Tahoe years, Dori worked for many years as a volunteer at The Attic Thrift Store owned and operated by the Barton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She also volunteered as a docent at the Lake Tahoe Historical Society’s Log Cabin Museum and was an active member of the Tahoe Art League and the Lake Tahoe Community Concert Association. Dori also served as an El Dorado County Registrar of Voters.

In 1980, Dori and Tony moved to El Cajon, California, when Tony became superintendent of the La Mesa-Spring Valley Unified School District. Three years later, Tony moved to Ridgecrest, California, to become superintendent of the Sierra Sands Unified School District, while Dori stayed behind so that daughter Diana could finish high school in El Cajon. Rejoining Tony in 1984, Dori arrived in Ridgecrest where she remained until shortly after Tony’s death in 2016, when she moved to Oceanside to be near her daughter.

A gifted and talented artist, Dori created watercolors, oil paintings, sketches, collages, and found-object art, and frequently exhibited her work at community art shows at Lake Tahoe and in Ridgecrest. Intellectually curious, Dori remained an avid reader with wide-ranging interests in biography, history, religion, literature, and the performing arts. A patient and caring woman blessed with a self-effacing sense of humor, Dori personified the virtues of tolerance, understanding, forgiveness, and compassion toward others. As a wife, mother, and homemaker, she was simply the best.

Dori was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Melodee Wehmeyer and Wendy Jones. She is survived by her brother Herbert “Butch” Woodworth, her four children, and her four grandchildren Dominic, Jesse, Monica, and Dante.

Dori’s family requests that donations in her name be made to the Barton Health Foundation at bartonhealth.org.