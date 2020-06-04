Douglas A. Thomas

Douglas A. Thomas October 8, 1940 – May 25, 2020 Douglas A. Thomas, 79, of South Lake Tahoe passed away at home in the early morning hours of May 25, 2020. Doug was also known as Honey, Hon, Dad, Gramps, Uncle Doug, and Papa Tahoe. He was a loving husband to Mary; devoted father to Tammie, Tracy (Mark), Treva (Jeff), and Troy (Jennifer); unforgettable grandpa to Chelcee, Brenna, Tristin, Mathew, Parker, and Preston; caring brother to Guy; respected uncle to many nieces and nephews; and faithful owner to Brodie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lillian, and three of his four siblings. He was born October 8, 1940 in Pollock Pines, CA and lived his entire life in El Dorado County. He played football for the STHS Vikings and graduated from South Tahoe High in 1959. He married the love of his life, Mary, in December 1961, and he cherished her everyday of their 58-year marriage. They were the epitome of true love, and she held his hand until the end. He was a union carpenter for approximately twenty years before becoming the Business Agent for Local Union 1789 and serving on the District Council for 46 Northern California Counties. After years of hard work and dedication, he retired in 1994 as a lifetime member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. In his younger years he liked four wheeling through the Rubicon, waterskiing, hiking to mountain lakes, bowling in local leagues, and coaching little league baseball. He was the perpetual proud Dad and Grandpa always supporting every activity or sport his kids and grandkids participated in. He loved living in Lake Tahoe and continued camping and fishing, golfing, wood-working, building things in his workshop, and playing cribbage. Most importantly, he loved anything that involved spending precious time with his family. He built his house in Lake Tahoe, where he and Mary created a happy and loving home for their family. He always welcomed extended family and friends to his home and shaped extraordinary memories for all who visited this special place. His unconditional love, generosity of spirit, and focus on family have left indelible impressions on the hearts of those closest to him. He had a gentle strength many admired, a wisdom many learned from, and an unwavering faith that comforted those around him. His zest for life, warm smile, creativity, laughter, and kindness will be deeply missed. Tahoe has lost a true treasure. He will be laid to rest at Happy Homestead Cemetery in a small private service. His family will be planning a larger celebration of life, when appropriate, with details to be announced.