Douglas Raymond Rousse, 67, passed away on March 10, 2018 at his home in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. He was the husband of Nancy Kyle Rousse. They shared 46 years of marriage together.

Born in Detroit, Michigan on May 11, 1950, he was the son of Darcy Raymond Rousse and Yvonne Charlotte Labadie Rousse. He graduated from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. He served in the United States Air Force from 1969-1971. He worked in transportation logistics and finance throughout his career.

Doug retired early and relocated from Southern California to South Lake Tahoe in 2002 to enjoy the Lake Tahoe lifestyle. Doug later started a custom picture framing business alongside his two sons in Carson City, Nevada. At one point he had three custom picture framing stores in South Lake Tahoe, California and Minden, Nevada.

After the birth of several grandchildren and with his love of everything sweet, he bought the Lake Tahoe Chocolate Shop which had a store front location in Stateline and in the MontBleu Casino. His entrepreneurial spirit and love for business made him a dedicated member of the Tahoe Douglas Rotary Club. Doug enjoyed living in the Tahoe area, cooking and being with family and friends, visiting the local wineries in El Dorado County and all things Chicago and Michigan. He will be remembered as the life of the party and his kind and engaging persona. He brought love and laughter to everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rousse; his children, Samuel Rousse (Mandi Salzman), Joseph Rousse (Melissa) and Katheryn Rousse Jaeger (Robert); six grandchildren Benjamin, Isaac, Meadow, Autumn, Cameron and Raymond; and sisters Linda Perry, Phyllis Critchfield and Shelly Kozicki of Grosse Ile, Michigan. He is predeceased by his brother, Bruce Rousse.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Lake Tahoe Golf Course, 2500 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, California from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All family, friends, neighbors, community members, Rotarians and colleagues are welcome to attend.

If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite dessert or bottle of wine to share.

Memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Doug's name.