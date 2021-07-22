Dr. Martha Ann Nims

Dr. Martha Ann

Nims

July 30, 1925 – November 18, 2020

Dr. Martha A. Nims passed away peacefully in her sleep in Carson City NV, on November 18, 2020. She was 95-years-young and her passing was due to natural causes. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, teacher and mentor.

Martha was born July 30, 1925 in Concord, Calif. She graduated from San Francisco State University in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She taught in the San Francisco, Los Angeles, and South Lake Tahoe public school districts. She was a founding member of The Tahoe Institute, along with her husband Dr. Jerry P. Nims. She later earned a Master of Arts in Counseling from Sonoma State University (1975) and a PhD in Clinical Psychology from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara (1982). She was a Marriage and Family Counselor, Sex Therapist and taught at South Lake Tahoe Community College, Sierra Nevada University, Fielding Graduate University and The Orvis School of Nursing at University of Nevada Reno.

Martha was a very active member of the Reno Soroptimists and

worked tirelessly to raise funds for low-income seniors and abused women by making beautiful, elaborate quilts that were auctioned off at Cowboy Poetry events in Reno, along her other Soroptimist fund-raising efforts. She was also an avid classical pianist, awakening the family to her beautiful music on weekends.

Martha was predeceased by her first husband of six years, Charles Sutorius; her second husband of fifty-four years, Dr. Jerry P. Nims; her daughter Carol Gordon; and Martha’s siblings Eve Moak, and Bailey Millard. She is survived by her children Jaymi Hardy, Pat (Marina) Nims and Mark Nims. Martha had ten grandchildren: Lyn Mayhue, Tate (Alicia) and Joe (Loralea) Gordon; Amanda (Scott) Redmond and Cory Nims; Mikela and Kai Mangiaracina; and Dakota Nims Cruz (Bryn), Cosmo and Reno Nims. Martha also had nine great grandchildren and was an aunt to 25. She will be greatly missed by all.

A celebration of Martha’s life will be held at Tahoe Paradise Park, 1011 E. San Bernadino Ave. in So. Lake Tahoe, CA, at the lower parking lot picnic area, on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 11:30am – ??; lunch will be provided. If you have questions, please email Jaymi at JaymiHardy@aol.com .