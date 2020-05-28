Dwaine L. Cook
Dwaine L. Cook October 11, 1928-May 10, 2020 Dwaine L. Cook, son of Mayme and George was born October 11, 1928 in Grand Forks, ND. He served his country as a member of the Army during the Korean War and served again in the Air Force. He was very fit in his youth, enjoyed playing many sports, as well as being outdoors with his dog Tippy while hunting and fly fishing. He also had a love for archery and won many trophies as a bowler. He was a hard-working man that brought him to hold multiple types of jobs and live in a variety of cities throughout his life. He was very proud of all of his daughters, bragged about each of them as often as someone would listen. He had a sarcastic sense of humor and a big, happy laugh that was uniquely recognizable. Dwaine lived the best life he could until his passing on May 10, 2020 at the age of 91. His family and friends will gather in person, and virtually on May 30th to remember his life, share stories, find moments of joy while laughing through the tears, as he is celebrated as a father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and veteran.
