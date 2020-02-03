Dylan Sterlin

Dylan Sterling DEC 20, 1984 — JAN 11, 2020

Dylan Kane Sterling passed away unexpectedly on Jan 11, 2020 in Ecorse MI. He was 35 years old. Son of Kevin and Michele Sterling, brother to William, Joshua and sister Chelsea.

Dylan grew up in South Lake Tahoe, CA. After graduating from South Tahoe High Scool in 2003 he moved to Phoenix AZ to attend Universal Technical Institute – Motorcycle Mechanics Institute Division. He completed his studies becoming a certified motorcycle and small engine mechanic. Dylan always loved going for a hike locally with his dog Spanky.

After much thought, he recently moved to Michigan to explore new opportunities there and be close to family who had relocated to the area.

Dylan is survived by his son Taylor and Taylor’s Mom Ashley Bailey. He will be greatly missed by loving Uncles Roger, Kurt, Steve and Tim, Aunts Janice, Susan, Tina, Scarlett and Diane, Great Aunt Peg and numerous other family members, and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 8th 2020 at Montbleu Hotel, Evergreen Room from 1:00 to 4:30. All are welcome to join us in remembrance.