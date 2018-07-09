Edgard Jan Pevenage, known by his friends and family as Eddy, passed away on July 5, 2018 at age 77 after complications from a motorcycle accident. Originally from Belgium, Eddy came to the U.S. in his early 20's. He spent many years as a chef in Lake Tahoe.

In addition to cooking and riding motorcycles, Eddy loved learning about cars, watching soccer, and skiing with his family.

Eddy will be lovingly remembered by his wife Pamela, and her family, son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Kim, and granddaughters, Tyler and Jenna.

An intimate gathering with friends and family will be in Campbell, CA on Saturday, July 14th, 2018