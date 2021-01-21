Edmund Asok Solita
August 3, 1946 – January 11, 2021
Edmund Asok Solita, 74, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on January 11th, 2021. He was born on August 3rd, 1946 to parents Ng Chick Ma and Fausta Solita in Lazi, Siquijor, Philippines. Edmund graduated from CSJR and received his baccalaureate in Accounting. In 1984, he immigrated to the US, making South Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas his long time homes. With decades of experience as a passionate Casino Card Dealer, Edmund’s last draw ended at the luxurious and grandeur Cosmopolitan. He was a man of humor with a generous heart, a collector of fine watches, and an all-time lover of great cinema. He will be lovingly remembered for his boisterous laugh, ability to forge quick connections with others, and ardent love for cars.
Edmund is survived by his wife Annabelle Villanueva, his sole son Ed Ng Check; his loving daughters Elise, Emmerald, Endyss, Ella Sol, Eldend, Edcynt, Edna, and Erna; and siblings Fe Irma, Emmanuel and Elton.
Services will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, 3pm to 6pm, at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N Main St Las Vegas NV 89101. Due to COVID, physical space will be limited. A digital stream of the service will be available. Details can be found on FB Event ‘Remembering Edmund Asok Solita’: https://fb.me/e/fpmdPcgup
