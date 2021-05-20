Edward F. Souza "Mr. Ed"

Provided Photo

Edward F. Souza

“Mr. Ed”

October 20, 1953 – January 26, 2021

Edward Francis Souza Jr, known as Mr. Ed by friends & family, passed away January 26, 2021. Mr. Ed joins in heaven his beloved parents, Edward Francis Souza (July 18, 1921 – Feb 28, 1959) and Goldie Mae Marsh (Nov 26, 1915 – Jan 21, 2011), as well as his long-time girlfriend, Mary Lustig. He is survived by his sister, Vicki La Mar of San Jose, CA and loving niece, Tracy Pender of Salem, MA.

Mr. Ed was born in San Diego, California on October 20, 1953 and raised in Sunnyvale, CA. He moved to the South Lake Tahoe area in 1976 where he made a family of life-long friends. His joy of the mountains and nature were shared with Mary and they loved life in Tahoe. Mr. Ed had a passion for motorcycles and riding a Harley! He was a painter by trade, blessed with a green thumb and was a true recreational horticulturist at heart. Mr. Ed was genuinely a good person with a kind soul, he will forever be loved and missed.

A memorial service will be held June 11, 2021 at 4pm, McFarlane Mortuary, 887 Emerald Bay Rd in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Mr. Ed will be laid to rest nearby at Happy Homestead Cemetery for those who wish to visit him in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to support Leukemia research can be made online to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at giving.mskcc.org in honor of our loved one, Mr. Ed.