Ellen Francis Laughlin Cullen

November 29, 1920 ~ May 2, 2018

Ellen passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 2, 2018. She was pre-deceased by her husband, James Cullen. Also pre-deceased by siblings Mortimer Laughlin, Anne Osterloh, Mary McClelland and Jack Laughlin (KIA WWII.) Lovingly survived by her children, Gayle (Jim) Carpenter, Jack (Deanna) Cullen, Marilyn (Dan) Quinlan and "Cuz" (Shawn) Cullen. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Born and raised in San Francisco, she was forever grateful to the Sisters of St. Paul's elementary and High school for guiding and educating her. She raised her family in South San Francisco and lived the last 40+ years in South Lake Tahoe.

Ellen recognized and acknowledged the good in all she met. She lived the Golden Rule every day of her life. Ellen truly believed God loved her and that she had a wonderful life. Truly no finer person ever walked this earth.

Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, we love you now and will love you forever.

A Celebration of Life mass will be held in her honor on May 23rd at 2:00pm at St. Theresa's, 1041 Lyons Ave., South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. Reception immediately following in Father Grace Hall located right next to the Church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to her parish, St. Theresa's Catholic Church. (Address shown above.)