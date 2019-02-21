Elwood Francis Pearce Jr. (affectionately known as "Woody" to all his family and friends) died at Carson-Tahoe Regional Hospital on February 4, 2019 at the age76. Woody was born on June 21,

1942 in Oakland, California to Elwood Francis Pearce Sr. and Charlotte Eugenia (Campi) Pearce.

Woody is survived by his wife Donna and his two siblings, Joseph R. Pearce and Carole Anne Michelsen. Woody with his first wife Gael Robin (Schmidt) Pearce (now deceased) was blessed with

two surviving children, Cheri Thornton of Elko, Nevada and Tony Pearce of Fallon, Nevada, as well as his grandchildren, Steven Pearce and Jeffery Pearce and his great grandson Oliver. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins on both sides of the Pearce and Campi families.

A celebration of life is being planned for Woody on June 21, 2019. We are planning to hold the event at Woody's favorite haunt, The Carson Valley Country Club beginning at 1pm. A block of rooms have been secured at the Carson Valley Inn (800)321-6983.