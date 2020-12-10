Eric Michael Berg

March 13, 1988 – November 29, 2020

Eric Michael Berg tragically and unexpectedly passed on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at 32 years old. The severity and duration of his addiction to alcohol was almost entirely hidden from his friends and family. He passed just hours before family intended to bring him to a medical detoxification facility.

He is survived by his parents Warren and Jill Berg, sister Cassidy Berg and girlfriend of nearly a decade Jenna Brown, and innumerable close friends who loved and cherished him. Eric was born and raised in a fun-filled and loving household in South Lake Tahoe, California. After high school he moved to San Luis Obispo (SLO), met Jenna, and earned a degree in Materials Engineering at Cal Poly. Soon after, he began working as an engineer for Citatel, a solar energy company. He was an incredibly sharp individual and was promoted numerous times, holding a leadership role in the company until days before his passing.

Eric had many stages in life, of which were punctuated by that which he enjoyed. As a kid he was known for jumping and flipping off anything he could climb. As he grew older this translated into his talent skiing, mountain biking, rafting and cliff jumping. His skill in the air spinning and flipping was second nature and he loved it. An equally prominent aspect to him during this time was his outstanding intellect, quick wittedness and passion for reading. You could always count on him for a stimulating intellectual and humorous conversation. As an older brother he shaped his sister into a tough, brave and critically thinking young woman who always looked up to him.

In college, he formed his relationship with Jenna, and found a community of friends among other students who shared his passion for skiing. During winter and summer breaks he and Jenna would routinely come back to Tahoe. They loved spending time with his old friends, skiing, and rafting. He worked as a river guide on the American River for two summers, and routinely guided his friends and family down for fun-filled, private rafting trips.

Eric and Jenna spent several years as young professionals working in the Bay Area. The confidence he gained enjoying the outdoors in his young life, translated to his incredibly creative ability to explore and enjoy their new city. They loved seeing live music and going to local breweries, and they became avid fans of the NBA’s Oakland Warriors. At home, Eric discovered a passion for cooking. This passion couple with his intellect and deep care for Jenna, motivated him to regularly prepare delicious meals for them. During time-off together, they found great pleasure in visiting and enjoying the wonders of Yosemite National Park and Disneyland.

Tiring of the big city, they took advantage of a great opportunity to move back to SLO, with Eric working from home for Citadel and Jenna working for the Associated Students at Cal Poly. They were excited to once again live in the community where they had met. Eric continued to be a caring and loving partner to Jenna, and eventually they chose to make a furry addition to their family. Iggy, a sweet and charismatic corgi, was a common outlet for their love, all the way up until the end. Eric loved playing with him, training him and spending the outside with him.

The three of them had a wonderful life together the last few years. They spent lots of time with family and friends visiting the places they loved most. Just last year he enjoyed a trip of lifetime traveling Europe with Jenna and his family. The passions of his life dwindled during the pandemic; unable to socialize, travel, or visit family made life very difficult for Eric in his already dire condition. For years Jenna and him planned to get married, but he first wanted to take charge of his addiction. His dear mother spoke with him regularly for his entire life away from home. Eric’s family made sure he knew that he was always loved and never alone.

A small, private burial service will take place on December 12th, 2020 at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe. Assuming gathering safely will possible, a celebration of life is planned to take place this summer for all who knew and loved him.