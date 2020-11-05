Erin Dolores Murray

Erin Dolores

Murray

October 8, 1959 – October 28, 2020

A beautiful soul left this earth when Erin Dolores Murray passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on October 28th, 2020.

Erin was a devoted mother adored by her family and a light in the lives of so many.

On October 8th, 1959, Erin Schnitzler was born to parents Shirley and Severin at Eden Hospital in Castro Valley, California. Erin was a bright and cheerful baby. She grew up with her sister, Elyse, and her brother, Eric. As a young girl she was energetic, smart, and a loyal granddaughter to all her loving grandparents.

As a young woman, Erin showed her great intellect and a creative passion. At Castro Valley High School, she was the class treasurer, editor-in-chief of the school yearbook, and on the cheerleading team. She graduated in 1977 with a group of girlfriends she would keep for a lifetime.

San Francisco was one of Erin’s favorite places in the world. She loved the city and would later instill a love of The City by the Bay in her children. She would zip her blue VW Bug all over town – the same car she used to teach her brother to drive stick shift, and that he would later take many times in the night without her knowing – and never lost her knack for fearlessly careening up and down those steep hills.

Erin worked hard to balance the pursuit of higher education with the realities of earning a living. She attended North Central College in Naperville, IL from 1981-1982 where she studied Computer Science. She then transferred to Cal State Hayward (now Cal State East Bay) where she graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1984.

Erin started her career at Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) in San Jose. Here she would meet the father of her children, Daniel Murray. The two married in June of 1988. Erin went on to work at Condor Systems and then became Corporate Controller at 88open Consortium from 1990-1994.

Erin gave birth to daughter Aislinn Grace in 1989, followed by daughter Shanna Kathleen in 1991, and son Patrick Finlay in 1993. The family moved to Austin, Texas, where Erin would devote her life to building a home for her family and actively volunteering her time for The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Central Texas and the Austin Children’s Shelter, amongst other organizations.

Erin’s love and support of her children was unparalleled. She was unconditionally committed to raising Aislinn, Shanna, and Patrick to be strong adults who were able to pursue their dreams. Erin was there to lead and support them at every step of the way: as a Girl Scout troop leader, a Junior Achievement coach, and in the bleachers at every sporting event.

Lake Tahoe nurtured Erin’s soul. Each summer, Erin would travel with her children to Incline Village, Nevada, on Tahoe’s north shore. She instilled a great love of this special place in each of her kids. They made many great memories here with Erin’s mother, Shirley, and her siblings and their families. In 2004, Erin’s family moved to Incline Village permanently where they were able to be in the mountains year-round. In Incline, Erin and her family were surrounded by friends who became like family.

Erin’s yearning for adventure extended beyond the Tahoe forest. An explorer at heart, Erin loved to travel the world with her loved ones – from Paris, to Italy, Germany, Argentina, and beyond. She always found peace being near water and was never happier than when she was making memories in Tahoe, Hawaii, or along the California coast. She took her children on trips to Yosemite and the Grand Tetons.

Erin was a dreamer. She always had a curiosity for the world around her and a passion for the outdoors. Her boundless creativity manifested itself in many ways. She was a writer, a poet, a photographer, and a lover of fashion and design.

Erin built a beautiful home for her family. She was the consummate entertainer and hostess. Her greatest passion was cooking and baking. Erin had endless inspiration for her cooking which always resulted in delicious, creative meals. A day didn’t go by without a homemade baked good on her counter. Her recipes for cioppino, kahlua cake, and butternut squash soup will live on forever.

Erin adored her two Bernese Mountain Dogs, Joey and Zephyr, who she will meet on the other side.

Erin is survived by her children, Aislinn, Shanna, and Patrick Murray; her mother, Shirley Wikander; her sister, Elyse Gomez; her brother, Eric Schnitzler; her sister, Karen Wikander; and her brother, Kevin Wikander. She joins her father, Severin Schnitzler, and her stepfather, Werner Wikander, in a better place.

We will all miss her love.

A private memorial service took place on Thursday, November 5th, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Incline Village. This will be followed by a public celebration of Erin’s life in June of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The League to Save Lake Tahoe in her name.