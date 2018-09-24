1928 ~ 2018

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our mother Erna Lynch, grandmother, aunt and friend on Saturday, August 11, 2018.

She will forever be in the hearts of her two children; Gregory and Janine, her grandson Shane, great-grand daughter Isabella, her niece Doris and cousin Betty, her brother-in-law Waymon, nieces', Debbie and Julie and nephew Gary, her extended Lynch family and life partner Larry. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Erna was born in Germany in 1928 and married to Howard Lynch for 30 years. They settled in San Francisco in 1948 and built a home together in the Bay Area; Emerald Hills in 1968 as well as a cabin in Lake Tahoe in 1965.

She was very creative, an artist and member of the Tahoe Art League and Tahoe resident for over 40 years.

Erna loved the mountains, enjoyed snow skiing, swimming, dancing, boating and sailing the world. Her passion for the sea and love of children drew her to work as youth arts and crafts counselor for Sitmar and Princess Cruise Lines for many years. She enjoyed life's simple pleasures; home-making, sewing, cooking and gardening.

We love you and miss you and are grateful for you. You are our angel now.

Celebration of Life Gathering – Sunday October 7th: 1 to 4pm, Herbert & Warr Rd, So. Lake Tahoe. Friends & Family: Please RSVP by October 3rd – Janine 209.461.0100 or JanineAndCompany@yahoo.com