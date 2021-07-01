Evan Baker

October 31, 1981 – June 23, 2021

It is with great sadness to announce the death of Evan Baker.

Evan grew up in South Lake Tahoe and went on to attend UCSB and earned a degree in pharmacology. He then attended UCSF and received his doctorate as a pharmacist. For the past 10 yrs. he has worked at the VA hospital in Palo Alto, in the spinal cord and traumatic brain injury dept., where he assisted in patient care. His VA family loved and respected him.

He was predeceased by his brother, David, who died in 2011. He leaves behind his soul-mate, Michelle Fajardo, and her son Matthew, his parents, Jerry and Chris, brothers-Steven (Chiara), and Doug (Karma) and his nephew Jack, his aunts and uncles and cousins in California and Michigan. And his many, many friends.

He loved each and every one of them. He was a truly special friend, and there will be a hole in the hearts of all who knew him. Evan could always be counted on in a time of need, and would go out of his way to help someone out.

He lived a full life and traveled extensively throughout the world, always ready for the next adventure. He loved life, he loved surfing, he loved his work at the VA, he loved his family, and each and every one of his friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Lake Tahoe Golf Course on Monday, July 19th, at 4:00 for family and friends.