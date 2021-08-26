Frances Behrendt

Frances Behrendt

February 28, 1958 – May 25, 2021

Fran was born In San Francisco Children’s Hospital and was the happy result of a new experimental surgery by renowned surgeon Dr. Frank Norris II. She was conceived through glass Fallopian tubes for reversal of a permanent tubal litigation.

She was given the name; Frances Cherie Mannix. She was brought home to Boonville, California where she grew up and graduated from AVHS. During her high school senior year she went to London to visit her cousin Susie. While there she received word from home that her boyfriend Art DeGrazia was killed in an automobile accident. It was a deeply sad and difficult time for her. Overall in her high school years she was high spirited and fun loving with many friends. After graduating high school, she started doing bookkeeping and billing for the AVA.

On June 3rd 1978, she married the love of her life Dale Anthony Behrendt. They had two sons, Jayson and Adam. In 1981 they moved from Oakland to Valley Springs where Dale opened his own flooring business, DB & sons flooring.

When their marriage dissolved Fran returned to Boonville. She took a course in manicuring and application of acrylic nails so that she could set up shop in her mother Bea’s beauty salon. Unfortunately she was unable to tolerate the strong chemicals involved and she had to abandon that career.

On My 27, 1990 she gave birth to her third son, Caleb Dane Silver, by Clyde Silver.

The next several years were rather tumultuous for her starting with the death of her father, Homer Wheeler Mannix on May 26, 1997, followed by the fire in the Mannix Building where she was living and the necessity of placing her mother in nursing care. The properties were sold and Frances moved to Willits.

While living in Willits she enrolled in training to become a phlebotomist.

In 2016 Fran moved to South Lake Tahoe where her sons Jayson and Adam had been living for the past 25 years so that she could be closer to her four grandchildren, Mannix, Brodie, Homer and Henry. She became known as “Granny Franny” and adored every second she was able to spend with her loving grandchildren.

Fran was an excellent cook and did catering for the local service clubs in Boonville. She also did charity work for the Senior center in Willits and volunteered at the Good Will in South Lake Tahoe.

Frances is survived by her eldest brother; Jack, her big sister Kathleen; her younger brother; Homer Joe, her three sons; Jayson, Adam and Caleb, and her grandchildren; Mannix, Brodie, Homer, Henry, Calen and Samantha Jane.

She was a very kind and loving Sister, Auntie, Mother, Cousin and Friend.