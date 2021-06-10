Frances Marie Wolfe McCauley

Provided Photo

Frances Marie

Wolfe McCauley

July 22, 1939 – April 28, 2021

Originally from Portland, Oregon, and known to her family as Ginny and Fran – daughter, sister, wife, mom, grams, great grandma, aunt and best friend.

As a child she was never in any one location long, but Fran planted her roots in South Lake Tahoe in the 50’s and Sacramento in the 80’s.

After surviving an unprecedented year of struggles through pandemic restrictions and dementia, Fran transitioned to her next journey peacefully, in Reno. She is survived by her children, Dan McCauley of South Lake Tahoe and Paula Jenkins McCauley of Sacramento. Her very loved grandchildren, Dayna McCauley of Sacramento, Morgan and Danica McCauley of South Lake Tahoe, and her grandson and his wife, Robert & Lacey O’Mara of San Diego, Sister-in laws, Lynn and Carolyn Wolfe of Carson/Tahoe, Stepson, Michael Guinn of Sacramento & granddaughter Michele Guinn, stepdaughter, Tina Newberry of Washington State & grandsons, Bryan and Joel Newberry, Nieces, Nephews & Friends.

She joins those waiting for her; husband – Paul “PR” McCauley, father and mother – Thomas & Opal Wolfe, grandmother – Lavona Newland, brothers – Tom and Ted Wolfe, daughter-in law – Corey McCauley, grandson – Joseph Guinn and first-born son – Steven Robinson; including nieces and friends that have gone before her.

Dan & Paula invite you to join them in a celebration of her life on Saturday, June 26th at 11am at Happy Homestead Cemetery, 1261 Johnson Blvd. South Lake Tahoe, CA – followed by a casual gathering at the family’s home.

We know that she is happy and at peace finally, surrounded by love and light – watching over all of us until we are together again.

No flower’s please. If you wish, donations can be made in her memory to River City Food Bank, PO Box 160204, Sacramento, CA 95816