Frances Walene Figeroa
March 30, 1940 – February 10, 2021
Frances passed away at Barton Memorial Hospital at 3:37 p.m. after a long illness.
Frances was born in Chicago Illinois to Claude and Bernadette Reed. She grew up in North Hollywood where she met Donald. They married in Las Vegas on March 26, 1966. Frances and family relocated to South Lake Tahoe in August of 1978. Soon after she started a children’s day care center that she ran for 38 years.
Frances is survived by her husband Donald, daughters Charlene, Bernadette, Andreana and her sister Mary Jo. Frances was preceded in death by her younger sister Christine. She has many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Frances loved Lake Tahoe and was always happy that she came here. Frances touched so many lives. She was loved by so many. She will be missed.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
